Hopkins Black student group speaks out against narrative in trans attack

A Black student group is giving their side of the story regarding a recent assault against a transgender student at Hopkins High School.

Cobalt Sovereign, 17, said she was punched on May 30, receiving fractures to her jaw that required dental surgery.

As pride flags flew high and outrage over an attack on trans student caught national and local headlines, the Hopkins Black Student Alliance (BSA) is speaking out, saying there’s more to the story.

“You can’t take one person’s word above another,” said Dallas Downey, a student at Hopkins High School and a member of the Hopkins BSA. “We’re seeing a very dangerous narrative being presented in the media, which is aiding in the perpetuation of negative stereotypes among Black scholars.”

Downey claims witnesses say that Cobalt Sovereign, who identifies as transgender, used a racial slur on another student before getting attacked.

“There were some allegations of racial slur and racial harm and racial-based attacks,” Downey said.

When asked whether a racial slur justifies physical violence, Downey said, “I believe anyone discriminated against for their race, sexuality, or gender knows the feeling or anger that you have when you are called a demeaning word or a slur and everyone can take it out in different ways.”

Cobalt’s parents, Ashley Sovereign and Mark Walztoni responded to those allegations in a statement saying there is no evidence of racist language being used by the victim but there is clear video evidence of a vicious assault with broken bones.

“We do not condone any racist language or attitudes and that offensive rumor does not reflect the child we raised or the values of our family. We do not believe this happened. Words would not justify a brutal attack. Everyone has a right to be free of harassment and violence and to be safe in their schools,” the statement read.

Dallas says Hopkins BSA doesn’t condone violence either, but they’re pushing back on what he calls a narrative that criminalizes Black students.

“This is not the oppression Olympics. These are two groups that have both suffered harm, working to find justice,” Dallas said. “We support them for their healing process and thoughts and prayers go out to their families.”

During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, the superintendent pointed out several measures the district wants to take to ease tensions among students. One measure is requiring staff to take training courses about the LGBTQ+ community and anti-racism.