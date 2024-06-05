Police investigating assault of trans student at Hopkins High School as possible hate crime

An investigation is underway after a student at Hopkins High School was injured during an assault that police say may have been a hate crime.

While few details have been released, Minnetonka police tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the alleged assault was reported after school had ended for the day on Thursday, May 30. According to a statement from the school district, the student is a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

A family member of the assaulted student spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS at a rally held by Queer Equity Institute across from the school late Wednesday morning, saying the 17-year-old junior was punched in the jaw, leaving her with two fractures on the left side of her jaw and injuries requiring dental surgery.

In its statement, the district wrote in part that “Hopkins Public Schools is an inclusive community that values diversity and inclusion. We will address any issues that compromise the safety and inclusivity of our school environment. We support and stand by any group that is marginalized, including our LGBTQ+ scholars and staff.”

Right outside of Hopkins High School, pride flags flew high and proud to make a statement.

“I am disgusted that this has happened,” Wilder Sovereign, victim’s older brother, said.



Family members confirm the student injured in the assault is 17-year-old Cobalt. She has two fractures in the left side of her jaw and damage to her teeth, according to her brother.

Sovereign said she can’t eat solid foods for weeks and could have a traumatic brain injury.



“She was punched in the jaw and sucker punched so badly that she had to go to the hospital later and receive jaw surgery to treat the damage,” Sovereign said.



He said the high school junior came out as trans in May 2021 and her journey has not been easy.



“She’s experienced like glimmers of transphobia before this just naturally as most if not all trans people do, but it’s never been this bad. It’s never gotten to the point of full on assault,” Sovereign said.



State lawmakers organized a rally full of students and advocates.



“I’m going to make sure that we understand that nobody did anything. Nobody did anything. Nobody called to check up on the student,” Rep. Leigh Finke (DFL-St. Paul) said.

Rep. Finke, who also runs the Queer Equity Institute, claims there was no action from the district or the police department until a week after the incident.

“It is about institutionalized transphobia that will do everything in its power to deny responsibility for protecting our young people and that is unacceptable,” Finke said.

State lawmakers said this issue goes far beyond the walls of Hopkins High School and they’re working toward a safe and more inclusive future for trans kids.

“Considering how long it’s taken for much of anything to be said on the matter, I’m hopeful, but cautiously hopeful that things will get better,” Sovereign said.