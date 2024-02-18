Multiple police officers shot in Burnsville Sunday morning

Heavy law enforcement response in Burnsville for Sunday morning incident

UPDATE: U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar said multiple police officers were shot in Burnsville Sunday morning.

Learned from police this morning that three officers have been shot in Burnsville. They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community. John and I are praying for them and their families and the Burnsville P.D. this morning. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 18, 2024

Law enforcement officials are expected to release more information on the incident later Sunday morning.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: A heavy law enforcement presence from multiple agencies is gathering in Burnsville in response to an incident that happened Sunday morning.

A witness in the neighborhood said a majority of officers started gathering near the intersection of 33rd Avenue and East Burnsville Parkway around 5:30 a.m.

That same witness said they heard shots fired and that a shelter-in-place order was sent to their devices.

Armored vehicles and SWAT units could also be seen in the area.

Authorities say they cannot yet share any information on the incident.

A video of the scene can be viewed below:

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.