Multiple police officers shot in Burnsville Sunday morning
UPDATE: U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar said multiple police officers were shot in Burnsville Sunday morning.
Law enforcement officials are expected to release more information on the incident later Sunday morning.
PREVIOUS REPORTING: A heavy law enforcement presence from multiple agencies is gathering in Burnsville in response to an incident that happened Sunday morning.
A witness in the neighborhood said a majority of officers started gathering near the intersection of 33rd Avenue and East Burnsville Parkway around 5:30 a.m.
That same witness said they heard shots fired and that a shelter-in-place order was sent to their devices.
Armored vehicles and SWAT units could also be seen in the area.
Authorities say they cannot yet share any information on the incident.
A video of the scene can be viewed below:
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.