Hastings schools food service workers to begin strike Tuesday morning

School food service workers in Hastings are set to strike Tuesday morning for a new contract with the district.

There are a total of 35 workers represented by the union. The 10-day notice to strike was filed in late January.

Negotiations have been going on since June, and a strike authorization vote passed in December with 92% in support of the action, according to an announcement from Service Employees International Union Local 284.

The picket lines for the strike are set to begin on the public sidewalk outside of Hastings Middle School from 7:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Union leaders say that the district cannot afford to lose the cafeteria workers as staffing shortages across the country persist. They add school district leaders have enjoyed raises in their salaries while food workers start at less than $15 per hour.

Staff and students rally to support Hastings cafeteria workers Monday (Photo Courtesy: SEIU Local 284)

Classes will remain in session, as the Hastings School District said students will be served bagged breakfast and lunch during the strike.

Some staff and students rallied with cafeteria workers during a demonstration on Monday.

“These workers deserve respect,” said Education Minnesota President Denise Specht. “They deserve more than a living wage. They deserve to be seen and heard for the important work they do each and every day.”

Hastings Public Schools issued the following statement:

“The District received formal notification that the Food Service employee group intends to strike. Under Minnesota law, a union must provide the school district with at least ten days’ notice prior to commencing a strike. Our understanding is that they intend to commence a strike on February 7, and the District is prepared to continue operations in the event of a strike. While school will remain in session, food service will obviously be impacted by a strike. The District will be serving bagged lunches and breakfasts during a strike. The District will be working with law enforcement to ensure that access to school sites takes place in a safe and orderly fashion if there is a strike and, if necessary, will provide additional information regarding procedures for entering or leaving school grounds at a later date.

As far as the status of negotiations with the Food Service group. The District and the Food Service group have been participating in mediation with the assistance of the Bureau of Mediation Services. We last met for a mediation session on December 21. Following that meeting, another mediation session was scheduled to take place on February 22. This meeting was scheduled in February due to the availability of the parties and the Bureau of Mediation Services mediators. We are extremely disappointed the union has chosen to strike because we were hoping the union was planning to provide a realistic counter offer at the February 22 mediation. The District will continue its efforts to negotiate in good faith and remains hopeful that this situation will be resolved with the assistance of Bureau of Mediation Services mediators.

Due to the nature of mediation with the Bureau of Mediation Services, it is not appropriate to get into the details of what the District has offered in its mediation proposals. However, what I can say is that the District’s bargaining team has carefully examined internal and external comparables. When we look at external comparables, we look at the pay and benefits neighboring school districts provide their food service employees. When we look at internal comparables, we look at contract settlements involving other District employee groups. The offers the District has made to the Food Service group are consistent with what was offered to and accepted by other groups within our District as well as the compensation for comparable groups outside of the District.“

Robert McDowell, Ed.D.

Superintendent