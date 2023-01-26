Food service workers for Hastings school district file notice to strike

Union food service workers at Hastings Public Schools filed a 10-day strike notice on Thursday, according to a news release from Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 284.

The strike will start Feb. 7 if no agreement is reached prior to that date. As of Thursday, SEIU Local 284 says that there are no bargaining sessions on the table before the potential strike date.

The strike notice comes off the heels of an authorized strike in December. SEIU Local 284 says they have been trying to reach a new agreement since June 9 and their sticking points include a wage increase due to inflation, stable working hours and health insurance benefits.

“We’re united and we’re ready to strike if the District won’t pay us what we’re worth and stop nickel-and-diming us about our working hours and snow days,” Sara Rapp, a cook at Hastings High School and union member, said in a statement.

SEIU Local 284 represents 35 employees in the district.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the district for a comment and is awaiting a response.