Half of juveniles shot in Minneapolis are under age of 15

Two separate shootings in Minneapolis, less than 24 hours apart, left one 17-year-old dead and a 19-year-old injured.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS over the past four years, on average, there have been 60 juveniles injured or killed by gunfire.

“The most disturbing part of the trend that we’ve seen is that the average age of kids involved has gotten younger. Especially this year,” said O’Hara.

O’Hara said the juvenile justice system is failing kids and their families.

“There’s many parents out there that are struggling and are begging for help and the system is not providing them the help and support that they need,” said O’Hara.