Man shot from vehicle in Minneapolis expected to survive

A man who was shot multiple times Tuesday morning is expected to survive, Minneapolis police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 5:38 a.m. Tuesday on the 3600 block of Oliver Avenue North.

Police said the man was shot from a vehicle, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, before the vehicle fled the area.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment, where his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.