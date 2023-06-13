US Olympic gymnastics trials coming to Minneapolis in 2024

It’s official: USA Gymnastics is coming to Minnesota next summer.

Minnesota Sports and Events (MNSE) announced Tuesday that the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team gymnastics trials will be held in Minneapolis. It will be the first time the city will host the event.

The Minneapolis Convention Center will host the USA Gymnastics Championships starting on June 22, 2024. Then, the Olympic Trials will be held at Target Center from June 27-30, 2024. The USAG National Congress and Trade Show and the USA Gymnastics for All National Championships & Gymfest will also be held in Minneapolis.

At the end of the trials, USA Gymnastics will announce the 2024 Olympic Team for the Paris Olympic Games.

“There is no bigger stage for gymnastics in this country than the Olympic Trials,” USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said. “With world-class venues in a compact urban environment and an incredible track record of successfully hosting large-scale events, Minneapolis is an ideal location. We look forward to hosting fans from across the country for an unforgettable nine days of gymnastics competition and celebration.”

“Minnesota athletes are making sports history on the national and global stage. We are proud to keep that momentum going by showcasing our talent and hospitality during the 2024 U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials,” Gov. Tim Walz added. “Minnesota is excited to welcome athletes, their families, and fans to this event, and for them to experience all that makes our state a great place to live, work, and play.”

Minnesotans have played a major role in USA Gymnastics’ success in recent years, with St. Paul native Sunisa Lee winning the 2020 Olympic all-around gold medal as well as a team silver and uneven bars bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Isanti native Grace McCallum was also on that team and won the silver team medal, and Spring Park’s Shane Wiskus was an NCAA champion while at the University of Minnesota from 2018-21.

Past Minnesota Olympian gymnasts include John Roethlisberger, Marie Roethlisberger and their father Fred Roethlisberger.

Other Minnesota hopefuls for 2024 include rhythmic gymnast Erica Foster of Chanhassen and 2022 U.S. runner-up in trampoline, Elijah Vogel, who was born in St. Paul.

“I am so excited and proud that Minneapolis has been selected to host the Olympic Trials,” Lee said in a statement. “Watching the Olympians who came before me was such an inspiration when I was growing up, and it means so much to know that the young athletes of Minnesota will have a chance to watch and be inspired by the best gymnasts in America. I can’t wait for the Olympic Trials to be in my backyard.”

The Twin Cities metro area has hosted several other large sporting events over the years, including Super Bowl 52 in 2018, the NCAA Men’s Final Four in 2019 and Women’s Final Four in 2022, the Summer X Games and the Ryder Cup. Olympic Trials for curling and Paralympic Trials for swimming and track & field have also been held in Minnesota.

In addition to the 2024 gymnastics trials, the area is also set to host the 2024 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Frozen Four, the 2025 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Frozen Four and the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

“We are thrilled that USA Gymnastics has selected Minnesota to host its 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, the USA Gymnastics Championships, Gymfest, and the National Congress and Trade Show,” Wendy Blackshaw, the president and CEO for MNSE, said. “Having so many incredible gymnastics events in the same city at the same time makes it a rare opportunity to celebrate and grow the sport throughout our diverse communities statewide.”

MNSE expects nearly 6,000 participants in next year’s event and tens of thousands of fans to come to the area for the trials.

During that time, Minneapolis will take on the moniker of “Gymnastics City USA 2024.”

All-session tickets for the trials are now on sale online.