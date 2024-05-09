Biles among more than a dozen gymnasts performing at Target Center this fall

Later this year, gymnastics fans will have a chance to see some of the country’s most talented gymnasts in person.

On Thursday, officials announced the “Gold Over America Tour” will be making a stop at the Target Center during the evening of Friday, Sept. 27.

Tickets for the event, which will showcase the athleticism of athletes such as Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Shilese Jones, Fred Richard, Casimir Schmidt Peng-Peng Lee and more, go on sale next week.

While the general public can start purchasing tickets on May 17, presales will be held the two days prior, and group tickets can be bought now. CLICK HERE for tickets and HERE for additional tour information.

The event follows the 2024 Olympics being held in Paris, France this summer.