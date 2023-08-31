Gophers to face off against Nebraska Huskers in sold-out home opener

The Gopher football team is set to play the Nebraska Huskers on Thursday night in a sold-out game at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The home opener marks the start of the Gopher’s 140th season. Fans are encouraged to wear gold to the “sold out, gold out” game, which starts at 7 p.m.

The game may be sold out, but tickets are able to be resold on Seat Geek, according to Gopher athletic officials.

Nebraska is led by first year head coach Matt Rhule. The former head coach at Temple and Baylor has an overall college record of 47-43. Rhule last was the head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

The Gophers went 9-4 last year, reaching the 9-win mark for the third time in four years under Fleck.

