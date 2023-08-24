Gophers QB Kaliakmanis enjoys State Fair while continuing preparations for Nebraska

The Gophers open the 2023 season next Thursday at home vs. Nebraska. The team took a break from game preparations to enjoy the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday.

Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis spoke with reporters upon arrival. For the first time in five years, Minnesota’s starting quarterback is different than the previous season opener. Kaliakmanis started five games in 2022 in place of Tanner Morgan, so he has game experience. Now, he’s the full-time guy starting with a season opener.

***Click the video box above to watch Kaliakmanis preview the game vs. Nebraska***

After a daunting debut as a starter in a 45-17 defeat at Penn State, Kaliakmanis finished well against rival Wisconsin by going 19 for 29 for 319 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions for the program’s highest passing output since 2019.

The Gophers-Nebraska game will be a sellout. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Aug. 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report