Gophers coach Fleck previews opener vs. Nebraska

The Gophers begin their 140th season and seventh under head coach P.J. Fleck when they host Nebraska Thursday night at a sold-out Huntington Bank Stadium.

Fleck previewed the game and where the program is now vs. when he took it over in a news conference on campus Friday.

The Gophers are 4-2 in season openers under Fleck and are a 7-point favorite. The Gophers have won five of the last six games in this series, including the last four.

Nebraska is led by first year head coach Matt Rhule. The former head coach at Temple and Baylor has an overall college record of 47-43. Rhule last was the head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

The Gophers went 9-4 last year, reaching the 9-win mark for the third time in four years under Fleck.

Kickoff on Thurs. Aug. 31 is set for 7 p.m.