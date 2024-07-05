GOP Senate candidate Royce White accused of making antisemitic comments at rally

Republican-endorsed Senate candidate Royce White is being accused of antisemitism for his comments during a rally outside the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis on Thursday.

“The first time I started my campaign at the Federal Reserve they said I was a debt hawk. And that I was dogwhistling antisemitism because I was at a place where a lot of Jewish elites actually run the Fed,” White said. “(Ben) Bernanke, you know — there’s a long list of them. So you can’t mention the Fed because of a Jewish person that works at the Fed — now you’re antisemitic.”

White shared the clip himself on social media on Friday.

Joe Fraser, White’s primary opponent, is focusing on White’s use of the phrase “Jewish elites,” saying it’s an example of his antisemitism.

“Royce White’s latest anti-Semitic rant is appalling, but not shocking considering his long history of anti-Jewish rhetoric,” Fraser said in a statement.

At one point, White’s social media account suggested he embraced the antisemitic label. KSTP Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser asked him about it during an interview in May.

“That you are among other things, sexist, misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic and anti-semitic. Are you any or all of those things?” Hauser asked.

“I mean, that’s just ridiculous. I mean, its like we have this alternative reality that we judge our public figures or athletes, or now in this case, politicians, by words,” White replied. “We can’t be facetious or humorous? I was posting a list of all the things I’ve been called that were ridiculous.”

Voters will decide between White and Fraser during the primary on Aug. 13. Early voting is now open.