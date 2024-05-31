Fraser to continue US Senate campaign through August primary

Minnesotans will have at least two options on the Republican side of the ballot in this year’s primary election for a U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Amy Klobuchar.

Joe Fraser has announced he will continue his campaign to this year’s primary, despite not winning the endorsement of the Minnesota GOP.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in January, he spent 26 years as a commissioned intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy, including assignments in Europe, the Far East and the Middle East. However, in the years since, the Minnetrista husband and father has worked as an executive in the banking industry.

Despite being the perceived favorite for the endorsement, the party instead opted to back candidate Royce White during this month’s convention.

Fraser released a statement on Thursday regarding his decision:

“After receiving a number of calls, emails, and text messages from folks across Minnesota encouraging me to continue on, I have made the decision to take my campaign to the August primary. When I began this race in January as a political outsider, I respected and had every intention of honoring our party’s endorsement. However, when fewer than half of the elected delegates show up to the convention and signal their support for a candidate with a history of questionable conduct and serious charges levied against him, it was no longer a question about the party endorsement, but about the choice we, as a party, are offering Minnesotans who are desperately seeking new leadership. We have a number of opportunities to bring change to our state and country – from flipping the state house and potentially the state senate, key congressional seats, the senate, and the White House, we cannot chance it on a decision made without the facts. Minnesotans deserve better. I entered this race to serve our state and to be a fighter for the American dream that has slipped away under Democrat leadership. I hope to do just that as our next U.S. Senator and look forward to earning the vote of every primary voter in this state.” -Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe Fraser

This year's primary will be held on Aug. 13.

