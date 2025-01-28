Golden Valley police seek felony charge against assistant school principal

In late November, Golden Valley Police responded to a call involving two students fighting, one of whom had brass knuckles, at Robbinsdale Academy Highview School.

One of the students suffered a concussion and received stitches from injuries sustained in the fight with those brass knuckles, according to police.

Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the school’s assistant principal, Patrick Burrage, told officers he was not sure if brass knuckles were used and he did not know where they were if they had indeed been used.

“He did not take it seriously at all, and under state statute, it is a felony to possess brass knuckles in a school because they are considered a dangerous weapon, just like a gun or knife,” said Green.

Green told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS his department later secured a search warrant and found the brass knuckles in the desk drawer of Assistant Principal Burrage.

“He basically said, well, let’s just say I found them in the bathroom,” said Green. “Well, during the course of our investigation, it was determined that he didn’t find the brass knuckles; he was given the brass knuckles by the teacher who broke up the fight.”

Green originally asked the city attorney to charge Burrage with misdemeanor obstruction of an investigation. But, Chief Green said the city attorney told him there was evidence to charge Burrage with a felony.

On Monday, Green told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he asked the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to charge Burrage with felony obstruction.

“Our detective division submitted that criminal complaint for review to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office,” said Green. “So, they’re reviewing that complaint as a felony for obstruction of an investigation.”

Robbinsdale Area Schools declined to comment. Attempts to reach Burrage for comment have been unsuccessful.