Golden Valley police want assistant school principal charged with obstruction

In late November, Golden Valley Police were dispatched to a call at Robbinsdale Academy Highview on a report of two juvenile students fighting in a bathroom, with one of the teenagers using brass knuckles.

Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that possession of brass knuckles in a school is a felony in Minnesota.

Green said Assistant Principal Patrick Burrage did not take the situation seriously with his officers on the scene.

“And, it was not taken that seriously. We let them know that this is a felony,” said Green.

Green said Burrage did not inform officers that the brass knuckles were in the school, and later in the week, police got a search warrant for the school, and that’s when the brass knuckles were discovered in the desk drawer of Assistant Principal Burrage.

“Opens up his desk and pulls out the brass knuckles and says, oh, by the way, these were in my desk. They were in some kind of paper towel, or towel, or whatever,” said Green.

Green said Golden Valley Police asked the city attorney to charge Burrage with misdemeanor obstruction. So far, no charges have been filed.

As for the student with the brass knuckles, Green said his office recommended felony assault charges to the county attorney.

The victim, Green said, sustained a concussion and received stitches after the fight.