Funeral for St. Paul comedian, activist this weekend

The life of a St. Paul comedian and activist who was killed last month while on vacation in Colombia will be remembered this weekend.

The funeral for 50-year-old Tou Ger Xiong is set to start at 1 p.m. Saturday at Legacy Funeral Home in St. Paul.

In Hmong culture, a funeral usually lasts up to three days to signify the long and good life of the person who died. However, the family is requesting privacy after Saturday’s memorial and visitation.

Prosecutors in Colombia announced last week that three people were arrested and charged in Xiong’s death.

His family members have created an endowment fund they hope will continue to advance social justice in Minnesota.

