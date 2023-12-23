Family, community to honor activist, comedian kidnapped and killed in Colombia

A mourning community is holding a candlelight vigil on Saturday for the Twin Cities activist killed in Colombia earlier this month.

Tou Ger Xiong will be remembered as a comedian, motivational speaker, educator and activist. Those who knew him say the 50-year-old dedicated his entire life to serving others.

Xiong was kidnapped and killed in Medellín on Dec. 10. Prosecutors say he went to meet a friend in the city, but hours later he called a friend in the U.S. to tell him that he was kidnapped and his captors demanded a $2,000 ransom to free him.

Xiong’s family and friends will gather at East Ridge High School from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to share stories, memories and reflections about him.

“This gathering will provide an opportunity for us to unite in our grief, finding strength in each other during this difficult time. Your presence will undoubtedly bring comfort to our hearts and help create a serene atmosphere as we pay tribute to a life that touched so many,” said Xiong’s family.

For updates from Xiong’s family and information on how to remember Xiong, visit this webpage.

