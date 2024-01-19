Family of slain Twin Cities activist ‘in tears’ after word of arrests in Colombia

Three people have been jailed in the kidnapping and killing of a Hmong American comedian and activist who was found dead near Medellín after going out to meet a woman he reportedly met on social media, Colombian officials announced Thursday.

Tou Ger Xiong, 50, was killed last month in Colombia while on vacation.

“When we heard the news, the family was in tears. We know it won’t bring my brother back but happy to see they made the arrests,” said Eh Xiong, Tou’s brother.

Two men and a woman were charged with the crimes of aggravated kidnapping for extortion and aggravated homicide in the case, according to prosecutors.

The suspects denied the charges at a hearing, the statement said.

Prosecutors say those involved demanded thousands of dollars in ransom, adding the money was paid but Xiong still lost his life.

“Ever since he was little, he always had a passion to help the community, to uplift the community,” Eh Xiong said. “He recognized the impact an individual can make.”

Tou Ger Xiong was an activist, educator and motivational speaker in the Twin Cities for many years.

“Tou Ger Xiong touched the lives of many in the Twin Cities and beyond through his comedy and activism,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wrote on the social media platform, X, previously known as Twitter. “Gwen and I are thinking of his family and community after this tragic loss.”

The victim’s family members have created an endowment fund they hope will continue to advance social justice in Minnesota.

At a recent vigil, Mary Lee Xiong said her brother had the ability to bring people together.

“So when I think of the impact he makes both as a bridge builder across cultures, across generations, it’s just been a gift,” Mary Lee Xiong said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.