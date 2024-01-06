3 children dead, 3 others and mother remain hospitalized days after St. Paul house fire

Three of the six children injured in a fire in St. Paul on Wednesday have succumbed to their injuries, according to family members who held a press conference on Saturday morning.

The fire, which was reported around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Arkwright Street near Hawthorne Avenue, left six children and their mother in critical condition. On Saturday, family members of the victims said three of the children, 5-year-old twin sisters Ntshiab Si and Siv Ntshiab and 4-year-old Mauj tshos Ntuj died.

From left: Mauj, Siv, and Ntshiab

A fourth child and the 28-year-old mother are in critical condition, they said.

The other two children also remain in the hospital but have improved since being in critical condition, according to family members.

Pa Cheng Vang, the father of the six children and husband to the mother, has been posting updates to a GoFundMe page.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter spoke at Saturday’s press conference and encouraged the community to rally together and donate.

The official cause of the fire has not yet been released but investigators say it is not considered suspicious. The fire department had no update to provide as of Friday morning.

