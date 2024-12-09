Former Lutsen Resort general manager: ‘Serious money trouble’ before historic lodge burned down

Edward Vanegas, former general manager at Lutsen Resort, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the resort had “serious money trouble” before the historic Lutsen Lodge burned down in February.

“Oh, yeah, serious trouble. Serious dollars. Yeah, where was it going?” said Vanegas.

Vanegas told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the lodge was in the middle of a $5 million renovation when the money issues started to surface in late 2023.

“And all the engineering, mechanical, and physical cost of that third-floor renovation was taking a toll on operational cash availability,” said Vanegas.

Since February, more than a dozen civil lawsuits seeking payments for various services have been filed against Lutsen owner Bryce Campbell and the resort property management company.

One architectural firm is suing for $84,000 in unpaid bills.

Michael Determan owns a townhouse that Lutsen rented out to tourists. Determan sued after he alleged he had not received his portion of the rental revenues — some as high as $20,000 in back pay.

“When we talked to the accountant, she would tell us, you know, we have your statements done, but there’s no money. Like, Bryce is holding up and not making payments,” said Determan.

The Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau and the State Fire Marshal said they do not comment on possible investigations.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Bryce Campbell for comment, but he has not yet responded.