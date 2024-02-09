Historic Lutsen Lodge destroyed in fire is now considered a crime scene, authorities say

The Historic Lutsen Resort Main Lodge, which was destroyed in an overnight fire Tuesday, is now being considered a crime scene, according to a Friday news release from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The public is prohibited from entering the lodge and anyone found inside will be arrested. Deputies will be patrolling the area.

There were no guests inside the lodge at the time and no injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Minnesota regulators said Wednesday that the lodge had three unresolved violations from a recent fire code inspection, but it wasn’t clear if those violations played a role in the blaze.

A Department of Public Safety news release stated that the State Fire Marshal initially found seven violations in July, but the owner repaired four of them.