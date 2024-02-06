Fire destroys Historic Lutsen Lodge

Officials with the Historic Lutsen Lodge along Minnesota’s North Shore say the lodge building has been destroyed by an overnight fire.

According to a social media post made early Tuesday morning, the Historic Lutsen Lodge, located just off Highway 61/Voyageur Highway was taken by a fire, and is a complete loss.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, a fire alarm notification for Lutsen Resort came into dispatch just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, and resort staff reported seeing smoke coming from the lobby floor.

There were no guests on site at the time, authorities add, and no one was injured.

More than half-a-dozen fire departments were brought in to battle the flames, as well as other agencies.

According to the Lodge, fires also broke out there in 1949 and 1951.

No word on what caused the fire, which is being investigated by the State Fire Marshall.

