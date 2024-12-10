Former Lutsen employee says resort owner changed his timeline the night of fire

Former Lutsen Resort General Manager Edward Vanegas told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the owner of the Minnesota resort, Bryce Campbell, changed his timeline story the night of the fire that destroyed the main lodge in February.

“He sent me a copy of his revised, under-oath statement. And, it changed as to where he was on Monday night. Monday, the 5th of February,” said Vanegas.

RELATED: Former Lutsen Resort general manager: ‘Serious money trouble’ before historic lodge burned down

Vanegas told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Campbell originally informed investigators he left the resort around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 5. But, Vanegas said Campbell later changed that version and told investigators he went back to the resort later that night around 11:30 and the fire was reported just after midnight on Feb. 6.

When asked if Campbell had changed his timeline by several hours leading up to the fire, Vanegas replied, “Yes.”

A source close to the investigation confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the version told by Vanegas was accurate.

The source also said video from cameras along Highway 61 captured Campbell traveling an hour to his home in Two Harbors and then driving back to Lutsen Resort around 11:30 p.m., and that cell phone data also placed Campbell at the resort around 11:30 p.m.

Attempts to reach Campbell for comment have been unsuccessful. It is important to note it’s not unusual for resort owners to frequently visit their properties and Campbell has not been publicly named in any of the investigations.

The Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau, State Fire Marshal, and ATF said they do not comment on possible investigations.