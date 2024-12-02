Fire that killed 2 in August was intentionally sent, Minneapolis officials say

An August apartment fire that killed two people was determined to have been intentionally set, Minneapolis fire officials announced Monday.

As previously reported, crews responded to the fire at 9:42 p.m. on Aug. 13 at 1501 11th Avenue South. There had been reports of “someone possibly starting a fire” as heavy flames spread to the four-story building.

RELATED: 2 dead in Minneapolis apartment fire, work to identify cause continues | MFD details danger of Tuesday’s deadly apartment fire; no additional victims found

Along with the two people who died, Minneapolis Fire says four others were hurt and dozens more were forced from their home.

Fire officials added that the fire originated in the inner rear entrance way and spread upward in the stairwell to the roof.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to get the full reports for this case. Check back for updates.