Elderly man found dead in rubble of Elliot Park neighborhood apartment building fire

The Minneapolis Fire Department said early Thursday afternoon that the body of a man was found in the rubble of the apartment building that caught fire late Tuesday night in the city’s Elliot Park neighborhood.

According to fire officials, the department was called around 10:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a person who was unaccounted for in the building that caught fire.

Crews returned to the scene and again searched the fourth-floor apartment unit where the man was reportedly living.

The body of an elderly man was found in the rubble of a collapsed roof, bringing the city’s total fire fatalities this year to two.

Fire officials previously said that three people — two adults and a child — were being treated for burns and another adult was treated for smoke inhalation. All four victims were said to be in serious but stable condition.