Federal prosecutors unveil more racketeering charges against street gang members

Federal prosecutors announced a new set of racketeering charges against street gang members on Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger unveiled the charges against 11 affiliates of the Lows street gang during a news conference alongside federal, state and local officials at the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis.

The Lows operate out of north Minneapolis and are rivals to the Highs and the Bloods.

The defendants charged in Wednesday’s indictment are alleged to have been involved in seven shootings, amounting to 10 victims and five murders, Luger said. All have been detained as of Wednesday.

Wednesday’s charges are a continuation of a strategy by Luger’s office to crack down on street gangs by prosecuting them as organized crime syndicates.

Last May, an indictment of 45 defendants marked the first time Luger had used the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — more commonly known as RICO — against Minneapolis street gangs. With additional rounds of indictments over the past year and a half, charges have now been brought against close to 90 defendants with gang affiliations.

So far, 41 gang members and associates have either pleaded guilty or have been convicted at trial as part of this effort, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.