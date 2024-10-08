3 alleged Minneapolis Bloods gang members convicted for racketeering, firearm crimes

Three alleged Minneapolis Bloods gang members were found guilty on Tuesday in connection with a federal racketeering case linked to “a years-long pattern of gang violence, including two murders.”

Desean James Solomon, 34, Michael Allen Burrell, 44, and Leontawan Lentez Holt, 26, were found guilty on all charges. Evidence put forth at trial showed that since 2020, Solomon, Burrell, and Holt have been members and associates of the Minneapolis Bloods.

Solomon was convicted of one count of RICO conspiracy and two counts of using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of murder. Burrell and Holt were each convicted of one count of using and carrying a firearm in furtherance of murder.

“It’s been established that the enterprise that is the Bloods created and brutally enforced a clearly defined set of rules that govern all Bloods members — just like traditional organized crime. In this criminal enterprise, these rules supersede all criminal laws and social tenants, such as respect for human life and public safety. As proven at trial, defendants Solomon, Burrell, and Holt engaged in acts of violence to promote and enhance their standing in the Bloods and the reputation of the Bloods gang — to keep their rival gangs in fear and to enrich themselves financially,” Andy Luger, U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota, said during a press conference following the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

Solomon, Burrell, and Holt were all indicted in May of 2023 as part of a crackdown on violent street gangs in Minneapolis.

That indictment marked the first time U.S. Attorney Luger’s office had filed RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charges against Minneapolis street gangs.

In total, the indictments charged 30 members and associates of the Highs gang and the Bloods gang with racketeering conspiracy involving alleged murder, attempted murder, robbery, drug trafficking and obstruction of justice.

“Today, a jury reached a verdict that sends a clear message to those who seek to terrorize our streets: we will find you, we will remove you from our streets, and we will bring you to justice,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “Thank you to all those who have put in countless hours to ensure the successful prosecution of these violent individuals. To our community members who have been affected by the violent acts perpetrated by these violent gang members, I hope today brings you some sense of justice and closure.”

At trial, prosecutors showed that on June 14, 2020, Solomon, Burrell, and Holt went to the 200 Club with other Bloods members and associates. There, they assaulted a rival gang member in the men’s bathroom, causing a shooting to break out outside of the club.

Solomon and Burrell both fired weapons during that fight, killing a rival gang member.

Prosecutors also showed that nearly two years later, in April of 2022, Solomon, Burrell, and Holt went to Williams Pub with other Bloods members, where Holt punched a rival gang member, and the rest of the Bloods joined in.

After a fight ensued, Holt and a juvenile member of the Bloods shot and killed a rival gang member outside of the pub.

Tuesday’s conviction marks 17 Bloods members and associates who have pleaded guilty or been convicted. Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice say a sentencing hearing for Solomon, Burrell, and Holt will be scheduled at a later time.