Federal agencies to give update Thursday on Minneapolis mosque arson investigation

Federal agencies will be hosting a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on an arson investigation involving two Minneapolis mosques.

That conference is set for 1:30 p.m. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will stream the news conference.

Law enforcement arrested a man over the weekend suspected of intentionally starting fires at two different mosques.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Jackie Rahm Little, 36, – who is also known as Joel Arthur Tueting – made his first federal court appearance Monday morning, where he was appointed a federal defender. He was expected back in court at 11 a.m. Thursday.

A judge is expected to soon decide if Little will remain behind bars during court proceedings. As previously reported, he was ordered to remain in custody after Monday’s court hearing, which lasted about 10 minutes.

The news conference is expected to have several law enforcement leaders in attendance, including U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Reed, FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Krause and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

