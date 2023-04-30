Minneapolis mosque arson suspect arrested

Minneapolis police announced the arrest of a man suspected of starting a fire inside at least one mosque in the past week.

Jackie Rahm Little is charged with second-degree arson in connection with a fire at Mercy Islamic Center on Monday. He could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison or a $20,000 fine or both if convicted.

Police are also investigating another arson at a mosque in Minneapolis, which occurred on Sunday at Masjid Omar Islamic Center inside the 24 Somali Mall.

No injuries were reported in either fires.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara released the following statement on the arrest:

“Earlier this week, an arsonist set fire to two occupied houses of worship in South Minneapolis. This heinous act was an attempt to inflict terror onto our Muslim community. Houses of worship should be safe places. Setting fire to a sacred facility, where families and children gather, is incredibly inhumane. And this level of blatant hatred will not be tolerated in our great city.

Thanks to the tireless work of Minneapolis Police, the US Attorney’s Office, FBI, ATF, and all our law enforcement and community partners; the suspect from these crimes has been safely arrested and taken into custody. Based on our investigation, there is no other known, active threat to our Muslim neighbors.

Let this be a lesson to anyone who seeks to cause harm through acts of hate. We will find you. We will remove you from our streets. And we will ensure you are held accountable.

The Minneapolis Police Department is committed to keeping all people safe, and to protecting the Constitutional right of Freedom of Religion for every resident and visitor in our city. And we will ensure that the full weight of the law enforcement community is leveraged to swiftly bring justice to anyone who would dare try to inflict hate on our community.”

Surveillance footage shows a man, later identified as Little, entering the Mercy Islamic Center with a bag that contained a gas can, according to the criminal complaint.

A short time later, a staff member saw a fire in a hallway on the building’s top floor. A melted gas can was later found at the site of the fire.

Police found surveillance video at a nearby gas station showing Little buying a gas can and then filling it with gas on the day of the arson.

Court records indicate Little has been civilly committed due to mental illness on multiple occasions beginning in April 2021. At least one instance was related to alleged arson.

According to one court filing in December 2021, Little “was picked up by Bloomington Police on four pending charges of arson in Bloomington and three pending charges of arson in Minneapolis.”

Little “reportedly got into separate conflicts with individuals he was staying with at separate times that escalated into setting flames to the homes,” the civil commitment filing states.

Little was charged with one alleged arson incident in December 2021, but was found incompetent by the court, according to records.