Man charged in Minneapolis mosque fires makes first court appearance

The man accused of setting two fires in Minneapolis mosques last month has made his first court appearance.

Monday morning, 36-year-old Jackie Rahm Little, also known as Joel Arthur Tueting, appeared in federal court on arson charges.

Prosecutors allege Little started a fire in the bathroom of the Masjid Omar Islamic Center on April 23, then set a fire in the Masjid Al Rahma Mosque around 24 hours later.

The acts put the metro Muslim community on high alert and led Minneapolis police to add enhanced patrols near places of worship.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Little was also spotted on surveillance video going into the Minneapolis district office of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar on Jan. 5, spray-painting “500” on the office’s door and then taking a picture of it. He also allegedly spray-painted “500” on a patrol vehicle later that day.

Little’s court appearance lasted only about 10 minutes Monday and he was ordered to remain in custody until his next hearing, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. this Thursday.

A judge has appointed a federal defender for Little and will also decide soon if he will remain behind bars during court proceedings.