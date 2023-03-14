Family of Twin Cities boy who was hit by stray gunfire now raising funds for wheelchair-accessible van

It’s been almost two years since three children were hit by stray bullets over the course of a month in North Minneapolis. Ladavionne Garrett Jr., or “Junior” as he is called, was one of them.

“This baby is a fighter. He’s been through so much,” his grandmother Sharrie Jennings said.

After the shooting, Junior was hospitalized for six months and has undergone three surgeries. Today, he is in sixth grade.

He is still non-verbal and confined to a wheelchair, but Jennings says she sees progress and potential.

Part of that goal requires reliable transportation. Jennings says she has been trying to raise reliable funds to buy a wheelchair-accessible van for Junior since November. Right now, they use public transportation to get him to and from all his doctors and therapy appointments.

“I believe his brain and his mind are just resting and healing,” Jennings said. “He will be walking and talking again. He’s got a lot of life left in him.”

Anyone who wishes to donate to Junior’s cause can do so here.