Family of murdered Minnesota missionary wants answers from Angola and ‘Justice For Beau’

The family of Beau Shroyer in Minnesota is waiting to learn more details about their loved ones reported murder and recent arrests, including his wife and two other men, according to a report by the Angola Press Agency.

Beau was a former Detroit Lakes police officer who went into missionary work with his wife and five children in Angola, Africa.

“Beau was a rock, just a really strong member of the family; he was doing good all of the time,” said Bret Shroyer, the victim’s cousin. “He was always looking for ways to help somebody else out.”

According to the news agency’s article, which was translated from Portuguese to English, Beau, 44, was found dead inside a vehicle in Thienjo, a southern Angola town, on Oct. 25.

“It’s really shocking,” Bret said. “We’re trying to get some answers as to what happened.”

The victim’s cousin said he’s not casting judgment — from half a world away — as they need to hear more details.

This week, the Angola Press Agency reported two men have been arrested in the murder-for-hire plot. Law enforcement there believes the victim’s wife, Jackie, is the quote “mastermind” behind the alleged plot, according to the news story. Jackie’s accused by authorities of hiring men to kill her husband in exchange for $50,000.

“You hear the news that Beau has been killed; it’s hard to believe that,” Bret said. “We want to see those responsible brought to justice.”

The family is working to try and bring Beau’s body back to Minnesota for a memorial service.