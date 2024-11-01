Wife arrested in connection with Detroit Lakes man’s death in Angola

A Detroit Lakes woman has been arrested in connection to her husband’s death in Africa last week.

Beau Shroyer, 44, was killed while on a mission trip to Angola on Oct. 25. Now, according to a statement released by the Lakes Area Vineyard Church, Shroyer’s wife, Jackie, has been arrested.

Lead Pastor Troy Easton added that Shroyer was “killed in a violent, criminal attack.”

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to care for the couple’s five children.

“I’m so sorry and simply do not have words to express my disbelief and sorrow about this news,” Easton wrote to the Lakes Area Vineyard Church congregation. “What I can tell you is that the Shroyer children are well cared for and we will work alongside SIM USA and SIM Angola to ensure that continues to be the case.”