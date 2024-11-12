Angola law enforcement: ‘Romantic relationship’ motive for $50K missionary murder for hire plot

Two more people have been arrested in the murder of a Detroit Lakes missionary in Angola, according to a report by the Angola Press Agency.

Beau Shroyer, 44, was found dead inside a vehicle in Thienjo, a southern Angola town, on Oct. 25, according to the news agency’s article, which was translated from Portuguese to English.

Bernardino Isaac Elias, 24, and Isalino Musselenga Kayoo “Vin Diesel,” 23, were arrested last week in connection with the murder. Shroyer’s wife, Jackie, was also arrested last week and named by Angola law enforcement as the “mastermind” behind the murder.

RELATED: Wife arrested in connection with Detroit Lakes man’s death in Angola

The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) in Angola stated that a third man — 22-year-old Gelson Guerreiro Ramos — is “on the run” and wanted in connection with Shroyer’s murder.

Manuel Halaiwa, the superintendent of criminal investigation with the SIC, told the Angola Press Agency that the motives for the crime were “strong suspicions of a romantic relationship between the person who ordered the crime and her accomplice, the guard at the couple’s residence.”

Halaiwa added that Shroyer’s mission had ended, and Jackie did not want to leave Angola.

Angola officials say Elias asked Kayoo to carry out Shroyer’s murder in exchange for $50,000. Several days before the murder, Elias and Jackie went to the crime scene to determine where she would lure Shroyer.

Halaiwa said that on the day of Shroyer’s murder, the suspects rented a car, went to the predetermined location, and simulated a breakdown while Jackie went into the woods. Officials added that a knife was used to commit the murder.

After the news of Jackie’s arrest, the Lead Pastor of Shroyer’s church, Troy Easton, told churchgoers that arrangements were being made to care for the couple’s five children.

At that time, Easton wrote to the Lakes Area Vineyard Church congregation, saying, “I’m so sorry and simply do not have words to express my disbelief and sorrow about this news. What I can tell you is that the Shroyer children are well cared for and we will work alongside SIM USA and SIM Angola to ensure that continues to be the case.”

Angola law enforcement says the American embassy is monitoring Jackie’s court process.