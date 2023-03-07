Ex-Minnesota National Guard commander sentenced to 12 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct

An ex-Minnesota National Guard commander was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison after being found guilty last September of criminal sexual conduct.

Michael David Pazdernik, 48, was convicted on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for charges involving a minor in the southwest metro from a reported incident before 2017.

5 INVESTIGATES first started reporting on Pazdernik in 2019. He was discharged from the Minnesota National Guard after more than 20 years.

After leaving the Minnesota National Guard in 2019, Pazdernik was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor as part of a different investigation out of Hennepin County.

Pazdernik has been ordered to serve his sentence at the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) facility in St. Cloud. He was given credit for 176 days already served.