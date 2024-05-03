Ex-federal prosecutors joining Londregan case to make $850 an hour, up to $1M

The four former federal prosecutors who are joining the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office’s prosecution of Minnesota Trooper Ryan Londregan will make more than $800 per hour for their work.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has obtained the county’s contract with Steptoe, the law firm from which Karima Maloney, Michael Bromwich, Ryan Poscablo and Steven Levin are being retained.

According to the document, the agreement runs through Dec. 31, 2025, and pays a rate of $250 per hour to paralegals and a rate of $850 an hour to the lawyers.

For context, a popular legal website shows Minnesota lawyers who handle criminal law— bill on average of $304 per hour. — Eric Chaloux (@EricChalouxKSTP) May 3, 2024

Additionally, it outlines limits for reimbursement for the special prosecutors. For example, their car rental costs won’t be reimbursed by the county but local transit fares and coach flights will be. Also, their hotels have to cost no more than $250 per night unless they first notify the county, and their meals will be expensed.

Londregan is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop in Minneapolis last July.

The attorney’s office announced last month that it was shaking up its prosecution team for the case, citing the large amount of resources and litigation for such a high-profile case. The four special prosecutors were officially announced this week.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty later told county commissioners that her office is dealing with staffing challenges and that’s why the special prosecutors are needed.

Moriarty’s office already has a $1 million expense for out-of-state attorneys in its existing budget, and a statement from her office said earlier this week that the deal with the special prosecutors will be paid for “without burdening taxpayers with any additional expense.”

In talking with the county commissioners a day later, Moriarty admitted it’s difficult to calculate how much it’ll cost in total at this point.

“What I can say about that is this, in criminal litigation, and in civil litigation, we never exactly know,” Moriarty said. “Is it going to be a trial? Is it going to settle? How much work is going to be required?”

Moriarty released the following statement on Friday:

“Our goal in this case, as in every case, is to achieve a just process and outcome, public transparency, and accountability for the harm that has been caused. It is clear this case will be extremely resource intensive and will involve extensive litigation prior to trial. These former federal prosecutors with impeccable credentials will be singularly focused on this case while the rest of our team continues the critical work of prosecuting the high volume of other serious cases that are central to safety in our community.”

The case has drawn strong criticism from law enforcement organizations and other advocates who believe Londregan was following his training and the law when he shot Cobb, noting that his partner was leaning into Cobb’s vehicle when it started to move forward, posing a safety risk to the trooper.

Gov. Tim Walz has also been asked by some law enforcement organizations and lawmakers to reassign the case from Moriarty’s office. While the governor hasn’t yet ruled that out, he’s said his office is still waiting and monitoring the developments.

Londregan appeared in court on Monday as dozens of people showed up in support of him. Another group was at the courthouse at the same time, calling for justice for Cobb.

Londregan’s next hearing is scheduled for May 15.