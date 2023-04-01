No joke winter storm leaves thousands without power, trees downed across Twin Cities

Many are digging out Saturday following a heavy, wet snowfall across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Trees and power lines are down in several communities that received nearly a foot of snow.

According to Xcel Energy’s power outage map, there are more than 60,000 customers without power in the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin. Overnight, Xcel says about 215,000 customers were impacted by this storm. By 8:30 a.m. Xcel said crews had restored service to 145,000.

In Woodbury alone, the city says more than 50 trees have been reportedly knocked down.

One of many trees downed by heavy, wet snow in Woodbury April 1, 2023. Courtesy of Eric Cilley

The National Weather Service is reporting 8.5″ of snow was measured at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport as of 7 a.m.

Totals across the metro range from 6-12″. Meteorologist Chris Reece saying the added overnight snow officially marking this season as the 3rd highest snow totals of all time, just shy of 90″. A typical year of snowfalls is 51.2″, or about 3 feet less than we have received this year.

As the snow fell Friday night, a rare Blizzard warning was in effect for the Twin Cities. As of 9:30 a.m. the State Patrol says there were 98 crashes and 377 spinouts and 10 jack-knifed semis, but no serious injuries reported.

MnDOT plows are out working on the roads, which remain difficult in many areas. If you are heading out, check out the KSTP traffic map before you leave for the latest conditions.