Disaster Declaration approved for Minnesota

On Saturday, United States Senator Amy Klobuchar announced that the Biden Administration had approved Minnesota’s request for a Major Disaster declaration.

The declaration applies to 22 counties but is expected to grow as the state learns more once damage estimates have been accounted for.

“Across our state, these floods have inflicted serious damage and we must all work together to recover,” said Senator Klobuchar in a press release. “I am glad the Administration swiftly took action on our request so that our state can receive critical federal disaster relief funds.”

Federal funding will now be available to state, tribal and eligible local governments. Counties in the declaration at this time include Blue Earth, Carver, Cass, Cook, Cottonwood, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Jackson, Lake, Le Sueur, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Rice, Rock, St. Louis, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca and Watonwan.