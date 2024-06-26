Resources set up for Mankato residents, special session “an option” to help disperse aid for flood victims

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan and city leaders from Mankato are reminding area residents about local resources for those impacted by flooding and are continuing to stress the need for people to stay out of the water — for both safety and hygienic reasons.

Southern Minnesota has suffered extensive damage, which state officials highlighted Tuesday. Eyes across the state remain on the Rapidan dam, which has been in “imminent danger” of failure. A home located near the dam fell into the river Tuesday night.

“Water is moving incredibly fast. Whole trees are moving down the river — stay away from the river and the water. Safety is the most important issue for all of us,” said Flanagan. She went on to say that while the water is moving swiftly, it is also unsanitary, noting the presence of sewage and urging people to stay out of the water as the state continues to face “incredible damage” from the flooding.

On Wednesday, Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad and City Manager Susan Arntz spoke with Flanagan outside a dump area that has been set up for city residents to bring wet or unused items, praising city workers for their hard work in keeping the city safe.

“Citizens were informed. When they have information, they are calm,” said Massad.

The site — which is only for Mankato residents — was set up last Friday and has been staffed by community service members. So far, Arntz says they are approaching 400 debris deliveries, and more than 100 phone calls have been taken since the emergency operation center opened. She added they plan to keep the site open until 9 p.m. on Friday.

City officials say Mankato residents who have questions or need information should reach out to 311, which can also be used for sewage reports. If reports need to be made during weekends and overnight hours, you’re asked to call 911 to activate their team.

In addition, city officials believe the river hit its peak during the midday hours on Tuesday, reaching 29.7 feet, saying it has been holding steady for the past 24 hours.

Flanagan also reminded residents in Blue Earth County to keep receipts so they can be given relief. She included farmers in this, saying the Department of Agriculture is in close communication with farmers across the region, and that the state wants to do as much as possible for them.

When asked about a special session for delivering funds for those impacted by flooding, Flanagan said it was “certainly an option,” but couldn’t speak about potential timing of that session.

Flanagan went on to say an assessment phase is still underway, and they won’t have the full picture of the damage until water recedes. However, she believes the state will hit the federal threshold for aid. It also isn’t yet clear if flooding in the northern and southern parts of the state would be treated as one event or separate.

As for those wanting to help others in the state, Flanagan says the kind of help that’s needed won’t be known until the floodwaters recede.

“Don’t forget about Mankato and these communities once water recedes in the coming days and weeks. Minnesotans take care of each other,” said Flanagan.