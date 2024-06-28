Walz to discuss Minnesota’s flood outlook alongside FEMA administrator in Friday update
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz joined Federal Emergency Management Agency Regional Administrator Tom Sivak to provide an update on the state’s current flood outlook.
The press conference, which took place on Friday, featured members from the Department of Public Safety, Natural Resources, Agriculture, and others. It discussed the current status of Minnesota’s flood situation and the state’s ongoing emergency response to the flooding.
You can watch the live stream in the video above, or by CLICKING HERE.