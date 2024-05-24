DFL, GOP Senate leaders differ on chaotic session ending

Legislative leaders agree the chaotic end to the 2024 session was unacceptable, but they disagree on what was accomplished and why it had to end that way.

“Most of the Minnesotans I’ve talked to since we adjourned are talking about what was accomplished,” says DFL Assistant Majority Leader Nick Frentz. “This two-year biennium was a historic set of accomplishments. I think both Democrats and Republicans and the people of Minnesota can look at that and say this will be remembered 50 years from now.”

He’s talking about a session where rideshare pay for drivers increased, emergency medical services money was approved and there were key updates to the paid family and medical leave and cannabis legislation that originally passed last year.

But they failed to pass a bonding bill, legalize sports betting or pass a Equal Rights Amendment ballot question as everything bogged down in the final weekend.

Republican Assistant Minority Leader Julia Coleman says Minnesotans are also likely to remember the chaos 50 years from now.

“I think we experience that a lack of planning on the majority’s part led to an emergency on our part,” she said in a segment recorded for “At Issue with Tom Hauser” along with Frentz. “And it felt like we were being told to stop thoroughly vetting bills to end debate, to let them ram through their agenda. It was one of the most heartbreaking moments I’ve had in the Senate.”

