Rideshare pay bill advances to Walz’s desk, more time needed for equal rights amendment bill

Under the compromise, drivers will make a minimum of $1.28 per mile and 31 cents per minute. This deal will pre-empt any ordinance passed by a community in Minesota trying to set its own minimum wage.

The hotly debated deal over rideshare pay in Minnesota is on its way to Governor Tim Walz’s desk, however, time has run out this session for an equal rights amendment bill, which passed in the House but wasn’t able to be taken up in the state senate on Sunday.

RELATED: KSTP/SurveyUSA poll: Minnesota voters say equal rights and abortion should be in separate constitutional amendments

Uber has confirmed it is in support of the rideshare driver pay plan headed to Walz, saying it will continue operations in the state.

After more than 10 hours of negotiations on the final weekend, DFL lawmakers touted a new deal with the rideshare companies, with legislation passing in the state senate late Sunday night.

Under the compromise, drivers will make a minimum of $1.28 per mile and 31 cents per minute. This deal will pre-empt any ordinance passed by a community in Minesota trying to set its own minimum wage.

RELATED: Minneapolis City Council committee approves new rideshare pay ordinance

Previously, both Uber and Lyft threatened to leave, but Uber has now said it will stay. As of this writing, Lyft hasn’t provided a stance on the bill.

RELATED: Uber on board as Minnesota House approves rideshare ‘compromise’

An Uber spokesperson says although the company will stay, riders could see a price increase.

“I don’t know exactly – could it be as high as 20%? Our goal is to make it lower than that. We want to do what we can to make rides as affordable as possible, but I do think it’s going to be substantial and people are going to feel it in their pockets,” said Josh Gold, the senior director for policy and communications for Uber.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will continue to track the rideshare bill as it makes its way to Walz and will update this article with a statement from Lyft once one is provided.

RELATED CONTENT: