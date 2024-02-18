Dean Phillips announces layoffs for presidential campaign staff

Dean Phillips on Friday announced layoffs for “a lot” of his presidential campaign staff members.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Phillips’ campaign for information on how many people would be affected and will update this article if an answer is received.

In a video on social media, Phillips cited struggles in fundraising enough money to “do this campaign the way I want.”

I love running for President, but today I had to make some tough decisions.



But with 75% of Americans saying Trump is too corrupt and Biden is too old, I’m not giving up!



If you’re ready for change, join me at https://t.co/L4Hf3zEZKv! pic.twitter.com/mQleNnh2vs — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) February 16, 2024

“And today, sadly, I had to announce layoffs for a lot of my staff members,” Phillips said. “Amazing people who gave up a lot personally and a lot professionally to join this remarkable campaign, and it was a really tough day for all of us.”

Despite the setbacks, Phillips said he is not giving up on his presidential campaign.

He launched his presidential campaign in October after calling on Joe Biden to not run for re-election since at least Dec. of 2022.

Shortly after announcing his bid for the presidency, he announced that he would not run for re-election in Minnesota’s Third Congressional District. In a statement, he wrote in part that “after three terms it is time to pass the torch.”