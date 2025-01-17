Criminal convictions sealed for estimated 500,000 criminal cases

The Minnesota Clean Slate Act took effect Jan. 1 after state lawmakers approved it in 2023.

Anyone convicted of a misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor or non-violent felony will have their criminal record sealed from the public.

State Rep. Jamie Long (DFL-Minneapolis) co-authored the bill, which is now law. He told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS it gives people a fair shake after serving their time and remaining crime-free for anywhere between two to five years depending on the offense.

“Most of these are for minor offenses that they might have committed when they were younger. But, those often stick with them for a long time and can provide barriers to getting housing, or employment and education,” said Long.

Rick Hodsdon, general counsel for the Minnesota Sheriffs Association, told KSTP the law is well intended but is too broad and has flaws.

For example, Hodsdon said, someone could be charged with a child sex offense but plea bargain to a lesser charge which includes registering as a sexual predator. In that situation, Hodsdon said, the law would seal those records.

“And that’s just, you know, that’s the most blatant, troubling example,” said Hodsdon.

And, he said some felonies are a little bit tricky to classify as non-violent.

“How about the delivery of firearms to juveniles?” Hodsdon asked. “That’s not classified as a violent offense, but it is a very serious crime which the public will no longer see.”

Rep. Long said the state will expunge these records and the people who’ve committed the crimes are not obligated to do anything to make it happen.