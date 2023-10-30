AG Ellison to highlight Clean Slate Act during Monday news conference

The legislation was signed into law earlier this year and is designed to make the expungement process easier.

On Monday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and other state leaders are set to discuss the impact of the Clean Slate Act, which was signed into law earlier this year and is designed to make the expungement process easier.

Gov. Tim Walz signed the legislation into law back in March, and some Minnesotans already have the ability to remove certain convictions from their records which could otherwise act as barriers to education, employment and housing.

However, the process to get those convictions removed can be complicated and time consuming.

The removals have to be reviewed and approved by prosecutors or go through a court process.

This new law tries to make it easier to create a new automatic expungement process for certain non-violent offenses.

Gina Evans from the Minnesota Second Chance Coalition testified before state lawmakers earlier this year. Evans says she spent 15 years battling meth addiction, bad relationships and criminal behavior. That led her to the Shakopee prison three times.

Now, Evans says she hasn’t committed a crime in 21 years, but having her criminal past still on her record made it difficult to move on.

“For landlords or employers that don’t understand the law, it might as well still be there. There are other folks just like me out there who have made mistakes but have changed their lives. Worked really hard to change their lives. People who have potential to do and be so much more. If only we can remove barriers to success in employment and housing and allow this path to redemption,” said Evans.

Supporters say the hope is this change will help even more Minnesotans with a criminal past find a stable future.

Ellison’s office is hosting an event soon to help people with this process. Additional details on that clinic are expected to be shared during Monday’s event, which begins at 11 a.m. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Bill granting ‘clean slate’ advances in Minnesota House