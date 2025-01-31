Community members, corporations respond to DEI rollbacks across the state, US

As a wave of corporations nationwide strip DEI efforts, some community members and corporations are responding in Minnesota.

At a Thursday morning press conference, some Minnesotans were cutting up Target Red Cards, after the company cut out diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.



“We find that to be completely unacceptable,” Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights lawyer, said. “Target didn’t understand that its decision was not only offensive, but it’s bad for business.”



Community leaders are calling on the public to make a statement by boycotting Target. They’re also urging employees to speak out.



“We will stand against these attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion,” Armstrong said.



Target is one of many corporations leaving DEI in the past as pressure mounts from the Trump administration to get rid of the policies.

Some Minnesota companies appear unsure of their future regarding diversity efforts.

Two years ago, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sat down with Minnesota-based 3M who pledged to make equitable changes in their company.

“We are always on the journey to do better,” Garfield Bowen, 3M Social and Environmental Justice vice president, said in a Feb. 28, 2023 interview. “We deepened our engagement with the Minnesota Business Coalition for racial equity.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked 3M for a follow-up interview regarding their equitable strides.

They declined an interview and sent the following statement:



“The administration has announced numerous executive orders on a wide array of topics. We are reviewing those relevant to better understand their implications for our business,” Tim Post, 3M Communications Manager, said.

“We have corporations that are not living the values that they have espoused, but instead are reacting in fear and what that feels like is betrayal,” Sondra Samuels, Northside Achievement Zone CEO, said.



Sondra Samuels is the CEO of the Northside Achievement Zone, which is rooted in equity.

“Opportunity goes away when DEI goes away,” Samuels said. “DEI supports many people from different backgrounds who have not had a fair chance in corporate America to be suppliers, employees and things of that nature.”

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, companies nationwide pledged to make DEI a priority.

Samuels said walking back on those promises is a blow to marginalized communities.



“When it comes to corporations, it is about the bottom line, and while you do that, you also keep your arms wide open. I’m going to keep saying it because we need each other,” Samuels said.



Samuels’ nonprofit has also partnered with Target on different initiatives. She explained while she supports a boycott, she’d be open to working with them again if they reverse their decision.

“We have to have hope in each other. I have hope in Target,” she said.

There are some companies that are standing firm on their DEI policies, like Costco and Delta Airlines.

Crystina Thompson, EcoLab Communications Manager, responded to our inquiries regarding the future of DEI policies, saying in part, “We don’t have anything to add to the conversation at this time.”

On Monday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to other large Minnesota-based companies in the state, such as U.S. Bank, Best Buy, Ameriprise Financial, and Land o’ Lakes, to ask about the future of their DEI policies.

As of Thursday evening, we’re still waiting for a response.