‘Blindsided’: Twin Cities Pride fundraising to fill $50,000 gap after dropping Target sponsorship

Twin Cities Pride was “blindsided” by Target’s decision to roll back DEI initiatives ahead of the weekend, according to the executive director of the Minneapolis-based non-profit that has had a longstanding relationship with the corporate retailer.

Target’s decision included ending goals like hiring and promoting more women, people of racial minorities, people with disabilities, veterans and people in the LGBTQ+ community, according to a memo widely circulated on Friday.

Twin Cities Pride Executive Director Andi Otto said he got the news earlier that day during what was initially expected to be a routine call with Target executives to discuss its annual sponsorship.

“The executive team called me that morning and wanted to let me know that they were still very much interested in sponsoring Pride and partaking in the festivities, but that they were rolling back some of their DEI initiatives,” Otto said in an interview on Monday.

“That was Friday… literally right before it hit the news is when they called to let me know,” he continued.



“It was just shocking to hear that. I was surprised.”

A day later, Twin Cities Pride decided to cut ties with Target as a sponsor, which meant losing $50,000 of funding for the year.

“Our community needed us to say no,” Otto said. “Because I think the fear in the community is that if we don’t, it’s just going to continue with other organizations.”

Otto said it was not an easy decision, recognizing the financial strain that he said impacts the annual summer festival and several year-round programs with statewide impact.

“You know, I’m a pretty determined person, and so my goal is to not have an impact,” he added. “But is there a chance? Absolutely. Could we lose more funding than Target? Absolutely.”

The non-profit’s largest sponsor, Delta, has committed ongoing support, Otto said, adding that Twin Cities Pride does not plan to burn the bridge with Target.

“To those of us in the community, as a trans man, my identity isn’t political, right? My identity has nothing to do with politics. It is very personal,” he shared.

“And my hope is that, you know, Target, will continue to have those conversations with me, which I’m confident that they will, and see the impact. And hopefully, one day we can get this changed.”

Within 24 hours of the decision to drop Target as a sponsor this year, the non-profit managed to raise $20,000 out of the $50,000 lost from many donors, Otto said.

“I did not expect it to happen. I know our community is amazing and our allies are even more amazing, but if I could truly explain to them what this means to all of us who, right now, are living in a state of fear — like, it’s huge.”

Twin Cities Pride created a donation link specifically to fill the funding gap.

Target has not responded to requests for comment on this report.