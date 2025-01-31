City of Minneapolis announces 4 applicants to redevelop The People's Way at George Floyd Square

The City of Minneapolis has received four applications to redevelop The People’s Way, which was formerly a Speedway gas station at the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

The gas station turned into a gathering place in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. For the past four years, the community has used the site for twice-daily meetings, annual events honoring George Floyd, gardening and other activities, according to the city’s Request for Qualifications presentation.

RELATED: 4 private groups bid on former Speedway property in George Floyd Square

The city asked for applications from nonprofits interested in purchasing and redeveloping it that “contribute to a positive and hopeful presence to George Floyd Square and reflect the culture of the area.”

“There’s a lot of significance,” said Jeanelle Austin, who grew up just blocks away from the intersection. “The first memory that popped into my mind is the morning after the name Speedway was changed to People’s Way. […] It was such a powerful event of people gathered and be reminded where there’s people, there’s power.”

She is the executive director of Rise & Remember, which has been caring for the memorial and preserving the offerings laid in memory there. It’s one of the four organizations that’s applied to redevelop the site.

The other nonprofits include Minnesota Agape Movement, P3 Foundation and Urban League Twin Cities, according to the city.

“We want to bring a memorial garden to that space,” said Austin. “Creating a memorial space that has a new facelift that brings a kind of energy that uplifts and honors and respects the names of those who died.”

Austin explained she started tending to the existing memorial in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and found the experience to be healing.

In addition to its preservation work, Rise & Remember also hosts pilgrimages to the site for people from all around the world.

“There are so many families that never got any kind of justice, never got a settlement or an arrest, or a conviction, or a charge or any of that and no one know the names of their loved ones,” said Austin. “This is a very small way where we could have a huge impact just by adding someone’s name so their mother, their sister, their father, their children know that they will forever be remembered.”

RELATED: 5 years after murder, future of George Floyd Square on hold — again

The applicants are scheduled to present their visions to the public at Sabathani Community Center from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. Additional information sessions will be held throughout February and March to give the public the opportunity to ask the city about the selection process.

According to the city, staff will use public input to inform its choice. A decision is expected in May, which will require City Council and mayoral approval.

“This is a place that can be revered and respected, where we honor human life and dignity, and tell the story of a Black experience that helps put into perspective of the ongoing experience of Black of America that has the potential to change for the better,” said Austin.

Click here for KSTP’s full George Floyd coverage.