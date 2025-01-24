5 years after murder, future of George Floyd Square on hold — again

The plans for George Floyd Square are on hold yet again after the Minneapolis Climate and Infrastructure Committee decided to hold off on voting on a design plan.

The last few months have been full of rejected plans and more community engagement to reach a decision.

The future of George Floyd Square has been flooded with a mountain of ideas for nearly five years.



“I’m looking forward to making some progress on this,” Latrisha Vetaw, Minneapolis city council member, said in a Jan. 23 meeting.



That progress was halted at Thursday’s Climate and Infrastructure committee meeting.



“The part where I disagree is the fact that we need a concept plan in order for us to understand what’s feasible for the community,” Aurin Chowdhury, Minneapolis city council member, said.



After a December meeting, the city of Minneapolis did community engagement again to get feedback about 38th and Chicago’s future.

The options are a flexible open layout, pedestrian plaza, or raised intersection.



Through the survey, the city found residents do not want a pedestrian plaza.



“At this point, we don’t have a concept plan that I feel confident voting for,” Chowdhury said.

City documents show the planning phase has cost the city about $2.23 million from the summer of 2020 to November of last year.



“I know it has been a challenging and painful struggle just to get to this place, a costly struggle,” Andrea Jenkins, Minneapolis city council, said. “There’s a small minority of people who, I think, have good intentions but are holding up the progress for this community.”



Jenkins said building a consensus takes time, but there must be a threshold.



“We have to move forward. We can’t stay in this cycle of inactivity and non-action,” Jenkins said. “I am hopeful and I want to work together with everybody to bring forth the vision.”



The committee will discuss the concept plan again in a Feb. 6 meeting.

Back in December, Mayor Jacob Frey said he does not support the council’s continuous lack of decisions.

The plan was to start construction this year, but Mayor Frey said this could put things on hold until 2028.

For a timeline of the progress at George Floyd Square, use the interactive timeline below.